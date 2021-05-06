Every Day Heroes: Evansville Police officers

A cold February night could have ended badly for these Evansville Police officers.

“We thought at that time he had a gun, possibly armed, he was yelling outside at us, I was the first to arrive,” says Officer Ryan Eagleson, “I get there and turn my emergency lights on right behind his vehicle.”

Officers Ryan Eagleson, Nicholas Hackworth, Brian Aker and Jacob Malcomson are the first on scene of reports someone had a gun at Taco Bell on Green River road in Evansville.

“He was yelling from inside his window to shoot him and just yelling at us and he had his phone in his hand so we weren’t entirely sure what he was doing at the time.”

The officers jumped into action, letting the situation play out without rushing it. Eagleson worked to de-escalate the situation.

“I was trying to divert his attention from the gun possibly in the car to me.” says Eagleson, “At the end of the day, we were just simply doing our jobs.”

Ryan Eagleson, Nicholas Hackworth, Brian Aker and Jacob Malcomson some of the many Every Day Heroes.