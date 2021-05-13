Every Day Heroes: Lindsey McDonald

She’s been in education 13 years and has been at Evans School on Evansville’s North side for over nine years – kindergarten teacher Lindsey McDonald says she always knew she wanted to be a teacher.

“I’m not just here to teach reading and writing and math, a big part of what I do is teaching them how to be citizens of the world, how to be kind and respectful to one another.”

Often times – some students are left at school waiting on their rides – and that’s where Ms. McDonald steps in – often sitting with those students – making conversations and connections.

“Going forward, they recognize ‘Hey, Mrs. McDonald talked to me the other day she is someone I can trust, someone who will listen to me,’ so that’s what I’m really trying to do.”

McDonald says at the end of the day she wouldn’t change her job for the world.

“I’m just here to help the kids that’s really all I want them to know the bottom line every teacher wants to help their kids and that’s why I do it.”