Every Day Heroes: Mariama Wilson

In an effort to keep a watch on Evansville neighborhoods, Mariama Wilson co-founded the city’s branch of Mother’s Against Senseless Killings.

Wilson says they patrol walk the neighborhoods to see if there is anything they can do. She spends some of her days walking the streets of the Tepe Park neighborhood with others, keeping an eye out for anything out of the ordinary.

Gun violence hits close to home for Wilson. Her son was a bystander and hit by a stray bullet in gunfire last August.

Her primary goal is to have a safe neighborhood. Wilson’s overall mission focuses on giving the opportunity to those who have experienced loss to play an active role in preventing future violence.