Every Day Heroes: Shenae Rowe

WARRICK CO., Ind (WEHT) She’s been in school nutrition for more than 18 years at the Warrick County School Corporation and Shenae Rowe says every day is different.

“Especially with the pandemic that happened, we just really realized how essential our school meal programs are and how much our community relies on those to function everyday.”

From working with state and federal lawmakers, to serving with the School Nutrition Association, Rowe knows the ins and outs of making sure her students are well fed.

“I take great pride in the meals that we provide our students. We have a lot of fresh fruit and vegetables, farm to school programs, just doing everything we can to enhance and make our program better each day.”

Rowe says its been a team effort.

“It’s also important for everyone to realize, I’m kind of behind the scenes here at the desk. There are 150 people out there in our department that work and make this stuff happen, and if it wasn’t for them, I wouldn’t be here and the kids wouldn’t be fed, so I’m grateful for all of them.”