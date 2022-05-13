EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Ange Humphrey has spent most of her life talking into a television camera, connecting with viewers all across the country.

The girl from Rumsey, Kentucky was born to entertain.

“Television was a complete sidebar, I was going to Broadway!”

But Ange decided to trade the bright lights of Broadway for the bright lights of television, heading to Louisville, Kentucky to host Dialing for Dollars and the weather on the air.

“I didn’t know anything about weather. And it didn’t matter, it was the weather girl day, we all had long Farrah Fawcett hair, and nobody cared if we knew the weather or not.”

It was that gift of going off-script, ad-libbing and connecting with viewers that led her to host PM Louisville and Louisville Tonight, before moving south to a much bigger station with a bigger audience.

The show Good News put Ange in front of a national audience, broadcasting from inside of the famous Turner Broadcast Center.

From Atlanta, it was back to hosting Louisville Tonight while living nearly 500 miles away in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Now, at her home in Evansville, Ange proudly shares stories and special items from her life, including an album of songs, some of which, she wrote herself. Now living in Indiana, Ange continues her gift of communicating and connecting with others hosting ABC 25 Lifestyles.

Off-camera, Ange found yet another way to connect with people: spiritually. After she worked for a church that decided to not welcome everyone through its doors, Ange left and started her own church called Fresh Air, a community she says where everybody is welcome. That church community is now celebrating its tenth year, still focusing on Ange’s original mission: building a connection with others.

“Isn’t that the greatest gift in the world, just to be present with someone?”

A gift, Ange learned she had at an early age and continues to use everyday. Either on camera, on stage, or behind the pulpit.