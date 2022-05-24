EVANSVILLE, In (WEHT) – Among a very quaint neighborhood is Tekoppel Elementary School on Evansville’s west side. Beyond the front door, you’ll find Mrs. Blackwell sitting on the floor with her kindergarten class. Not too far away is her hero, Assistant Mrs. Missy Groben, who has been at Tekoppel for 8 years.

Groben says it’s never a dull moment with students that are around 5 years old. She starts her day by taking attendance and making sure everything is prepared for Mrs. Blackwell.

One of Groben’s activities is to teach site words, which helps the students to learn to read. She works with them so much, that most of the kids know their site words before leaving for summer break.

What is great about Groben is that she teaches the students as if they’re her own children. She says the kids need someone as well as an extended hand to know they are loved when they walk through the classroom door.

While in class, one student even turned to Mrs. Groben and said how much she means to them. Groben said it is amazing to know that she is making a difference in their lives and cannot imagine doing another job. She said she lives by a motto that we all should, which is to love people and to show and give them hope.