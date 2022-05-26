EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – At a young age, Terry White had never heard of the organization that would become such a big part of his life. When he was 6-years-old, he lost his father. His mother never remarried.

“I never really knew I was poor. I just thought everybody else was overprivileged.”

He was active in the Boy Scouts, his scout masters quickly becoming father figures, even wanting him to be the one chosen to attend the National Scout Jamboree, but they decided,

“We’re not going to do that because we don’t want to put the pressure on your mother to raise the money.”

Attending the National Jamboree cost $400, something his scout master feared his mother, who worked in a local cafeteria, didn’t have. When Terry told his mom that, his mom picked up the phone, quickly calling up that scout master.

“She said ‘If my boy wants to go to that scout jamboree, he’s going to get to go to that scout jamboree.'”

With his scout master’s and mother’s blessing, Terry was set to make the trip, but he didn’t want his mother to have to come up with the money herself.

“The very next day she took me down to Johnson’s Restaurant in Oakland City and got me a job.”

But he knew making $0.75 an hour wasn’t going to get him that $400 he needed. So, he decided to go around to some local organizations asking for donations.

“And you know what the very first club that in me was a little Oakland City Kiwanis Club. I think they gave me $50 or $100 toward this $400 I had to raise. And I will never forget that.”

And he hasn’t. Within months of graduating from law school, Terry was invited to join a Kiwanis Club in Evansville.

“And I’ve been there ever since.”

And he’s been anything but just an active member. Terry quickly took on leadership roles, becoming the Governor of Indiana Kiwanis in 2008, where he logged 25,000 miles in one year, before being elected a member of the International Board of Trustees, traveling to Malaysia, Japan, China and Cambodia spreading the mission of the Kiwanis.

“Our hands are to help children throughout the world, you know, one community and one child at a time.”

From breakfast with Santa, to golf outings, to book drives.

“I’d say within a month’s time, I’m doing three or four projects.”

To this day, Terry continues to stay very involved in an organization focused on helping children in need. After all, he was once that child in need.

“It started with a little Kiwanis Club saying to themselves that this young man was worht investing in, and that’s something you just never forget.”