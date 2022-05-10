EVANSVILLE, In (WEHT) – There are heroes among us everyday, and sometimes, you may never know just how much they affect your life. Take for example, Trooper Mike Finney with the Indiana State Police. You may see him as a hero, but he doesn’t. He says his K9 partner, Boomer, is his hero.

Finney says he is doing something that he loves, and when you do something you love, you don’t see yourself as a hero.

Finney’s love for animals dates back to when he was a kid. So, when he decided to work with a K9, it was a perfect match.

Boomer came to ISP to train with Finney in 2014, and since then, they have found plenty of bad guys and illegal drugs.

What makes Finney unique is he gets to go home with his partner every day, but that also means taking care of him every day such as feeding, baths, and grooming.

Boomer’s training never comes to an end. When Finney was handed the leash, Boomer only had a love for tennis balls, so it was up to master trainers and Finney to work together to train Boomer. Even though training is over, Finney still works with Boomer every day to make sure he’s up to standards in understanding all his commands.

When asked if working with a human or dog is easier, Finney laughed and said even though dogs shed more than humans, they’re much easier to work. He says there is a bond built between he and Boomer that can only be explained as unique and fun.

After a successful day of training, catching some bad guys, or illegal drugs, Finney says he’ll sometimes take Boomer through a drive-thru and order him some fries and share a cheeseburger.