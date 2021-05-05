Every Day Heroes: Larry Vadbunker

“Good weather or bad weather, we get it delivered.”

Larry Vadbunker has been retired for 20 years and spends some of his retirement days volunteering at the American Red Cross in Evansville. He often drives to Illinois and Kentucky to deliver blood to local hospitals.

“I have had people waiting at the door for me when I get there. They know I’m on the road and they want to get in and get it in the patient. If you get one of them, you know you are doing some good because you are trying to beat the clock.”

He says he goes the extra mile simply because of the people he interacts with.

“What’s really neat is these people know me when I come in they are all great people.”

And so is Larry Vadbunker one of many everyday heroes.