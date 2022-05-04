Everyday Heroes

Skip to content
Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW)
Evansville
56°
Evansville
56°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Local
Your Local Election HQ
Road to Recovery
Crime
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
In Depth with Brad Byrd
Coronavirus Watch
Indiana
Kentucky
Illinois
Links from Eyewitness News
Press Releases
Automotive News
Top Stories
HPD: Dollar Tree cashier says man robbed her at gun …
Top Stories
Feed Evansville hosts drive-thru food giveaway
Video
Moers wins Vanderburgh Republican primary election
Video
Noah Robinson wins Vanderburgh Democratic primary …
Video
Tri-state residents react to potential abortion changes
Video
Sports
Local Sports
NFL Draft
Home Team Friday
100 Years of Football
HTF MVP
HTF Play of the Night
HTF Off the Gridiron
HTF Countdown
Indy Blitz
The Big Game
Bear Blitz
China 2022
Top Stories
‘It was just fun’: Backup Domingue backstops OT win …
Top Stories
Tampa Bay, Seattle to meet in 1st NFL game in Germany
Curry, Morant enjoying challenge of battling in West …
LEADING OFF: Votto on COVID list, Yanks try for 12 …
Dodgers top Rodón, Giants 3-1 in rivalry series opener
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Storm Tracker
Weather Wall
Weather Radio
Tower Cams
3 Degree Guarantee
Submit your school closing
Register your business, school for our weather closing alerts
About
Meet the Team
Advertise with Us
TV Schedule
Tristate On The Go Mobile Apps
Contact Us
Work For Us
Email Signup
Sign Up for Text Alerts
Regional News Partners
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
About BestReviews
Community
Help Us Stock the Shelters
Community Calendar
Hoosier Lottery
Pledge of Allegiance
Lifestyles
Tasty Tuesday
Tasty Tuesday Deals
Medical Minute
Joe’s Kitchen
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Horoscopes
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Plexaderm (05/03/2022)
Video
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Superhero 5K & Summerfest …
Video
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – GRDHD Stroke Awareness …
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – SWIMGA Annual Plant Sale …
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Azzip Pizza of the Month …
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Daily Dish (05/03/2022)
Video
Contests
Crazy Me Mother’s Day Sweepstakes
River City Rodeo Sweepstakes 2022
3 Degree Guarantee
Donut Bank Breakfast Club
Tasty Tuesday Deals
Tristate Half off Deals
Previous Contest Winners
Tristate Pros
Jobs
Tristate Job Listings
Find A Job
Post a Job
Search
Please enter a search term.
Everyday Heroes
Sponsored by:
Join us as we share stories of individuals
in the tri-state who are everyday heroes!
News at 4pm
Lifestyles at 11am
News at 8am
News at 9pm
Trending Stories
Overturned school bus injures students in Kentucky
Next year, REAL IDs will be enforced in Kentucky
New rules for Kentucky primary
Comedian Dave Chappelle attacked on stage in LA
Another arrest made in jail contraband investigation