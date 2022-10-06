EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — As the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival 2022 enters day four, Eyewitness News has found another food favorite winner to claim the coveted title Best of the Festival.

Eyewitness News Joe Bird visited several booths on West Franklin Street boasting their stromboli as number one.

But only one organization could take home the title.

Based on community votes, Booth #27 USI’s Sigma Tau Gamma fraternity claims the prize this year.

The organization sells the fan favorite to benefit the organization SMILE on Down Syndrome.