HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – While Evansville’s Fall Festival is a yearly tradition everyone looks forward to, festivalgoers need to know what is allowed inside the festivities and what isn’t.

To help eliminate any questions, the Evansville Police Department has put out a list stating what isn’t allowed inside the Fall Festival boundaries.

Some items that aren’t allowed include:

Animals or pets of any type – service animals will be allowed Glass bottles, jars or containers Squirt guns of any type or water balloons Bicycles, scooters, skateboards or rollerblades Drones Fireworks Halloween masks

The 2023 edition of the Fall Festival is the 102nd edition of the yearly Evansville event. If anyone has questions about something being allowed at the festival, email info@evansvillepolice.org or call 812-435-6034