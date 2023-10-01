EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The West Side Nut Club Fall Festival kicked off Sunday with Family Day on West Franklin Street.

The day gives families a chance to enjoy the rides and games without dealing with the normal crowds.

All of the rides and food booths open on Monday. There will also be the Lighthouse Parade and Amateur Hour.

After just a few days of presales, the half-pot total exceeded $218,000 by Sunday night.

Tickets can be purchased at booths along West Franklin Street. Tickets will be sold until 8 p.m. on Saturday.

The winning ticket number will be announced on Sunday.

Eyewitness News will be at the Fall Festival all week providing live coverage. You’ll be able to find us at the corner of West Franklin Street and 11th Avenue.

Click here for a full Fall Festival Schedule.