EVANSVILLE, In (WEHT) – Indiana is home to a lot of popular events from the Indianapolis 500 to weekly the traditions of college and professional football and basketball, but the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival is the yearly festival in Evansville that gains national attention.

The West Side Nut Club Fall Festival is a yearly festival celebrating the local organizations with rows of food, rides and music with as many choices as one can handle.

Today was the opening day for the 2023 edition of the yearly event, and this year marks the 102nd anniversary of the yearly tradition.

Today, Franklin Street was packed as visitors descended in droves.

This year, 137 food booths sold unique sandwiches, numerous desserts, deep fried favorites and so much more.

