Popular Fall Festival booth returns after fire destroys equipment

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- It just wouldn’t be a Fall Festival without a “Teke Stromboli.” Every year, the Tau Kappa Epsilon (TKE) fraternity runs one of Fall Festival’s most popular booths, selling strombolis to hundreds of hungry and eager customers, but their spot at this year’s festival was in serious doubt until just a few weeks ago.

After a pole barn destroyed much of their equipment in May, the “Tekes” were left without a trailer and the equipment they needed to make their famous strombolis. President Garrett Canimore says the fire “hit the fraternity hard,” adding he couldn’t believe it when he heard and saw the news.

However, Canimore says the fraternity came together to come from the ashes make it to the Fall Festival. Canimore says they kept in touch with their vendors and suppliers to keep trying to get what they needed. Despite being on backorder, Canimore says they finally got their trailer about a week ago, giving them just enough time to sell at the Fall Festival.

Though they lost everything, Canimore says they’re ready for a new start, a new beginning, and a new “teke-over.”