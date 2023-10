HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The West Side Nut Club Fall Festival half pot has broken records again and will continue to climb into tonight.

As of 2:32 p.m., the new record half pot stands at 1,640,030.

Last year, the half pot was benchmarked at $1,639,870.

There is still time to buy tickets until at 8 p.m. All one has to do is stop by any one of the booths located along Franklin Street. The winner will be announced tomorrow.