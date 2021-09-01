Eyewitness News partnering with Tri-State Food Bank for to end hunger during ‘Tri-State FillUp’

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Hunger Action Month kicked off Wednesday with a fight to end hunger. We here at Eyewitness News are partnering with Tri-State Food Bank of Evansville to help them deliver as much food as we can during the Tri-State FillUp.

One driver has been delivering food now for a year and she says it’s such a rewarding job because food is needed all year long, not just not during the holidays.

“They’re all excited when I pull in. They’re ready. I get unloaded. As I unload they’re just waiting… I feel like I am helping people and I enjoy doing that. I love my job here at Tri-State Food Bank,” says Angie Kuhr.

Officials at the food bank say with the pandemic, they have seen a big increase in demand for food for all 33 counties they serve. We’re asking everyone to donate $25 because that donation can feed a family of four for a week. You can text GIVE to 71777 to donate or head to the Tri-State Food Bank’s website.