Hunger Action Month: serving the senior community

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) The Tri-State food bank not only serves 33 counties in three states, but they also partner with other agencies to serve the communities in new ways.

“Senior hunger in this country is a major issues in this country. It’s like a forgotten population unfortunately.”

To make sure seniors are not forgotten, the food bank is putting money from a Feeding America grant to good use. In March, the Senior Mobile Program launched in conjunction with Meals on Wheels and area agencies on aging.

Glenn Roberts

“We are adding a bag of groceries,” says Glenn Roberts, the Tri-State Food Bank Executive Director, “Non perishable groceries and some fresh produce so they get their prepared meal and a bag of groceries to help prepare them with their grocery budget.”

Each month volunteers prepare at least 720 15-pound bags to offer additional nutrition to seniors.

“We like to supplement with fresh produce, so we will get some apples or oranges or bananas and put that in the bag as well.”

The program now in its sixth month and Roberts says they learn as they go which food items are popular. “Like having oats and rice and things like that. Maybe things we hadn’t thought of. You know dried beans are really good, and they are popular item. Easy to fix.”

The pandemic has not only placed a burden on families here in the Tri-State but also seniors.

“They need help. They just don’t have a grocery budget stretched far enough. This helps fill the gap. It’s so important that we reach these people especially in isolated rural communities. They have two things: high food insecurity and they lack access to grocery stores.”

The food banks hopes to keep the program up and running after the grant money runs out next year.