Hunger Action Month: Tri-State residents stepping up to donate food

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Tri-State residents are stepping up to help each other during Hunger Action Month.

Eyewitness News and Tri-State Food Bank of Evansville kicked off the Tri-State Fillup last week, where you can donate $25 to provide a box of food to a family of four, feeding them for a week. So far, the money raised is enough to fill up over half a truck.

The Tri-State Food Bank also supports nearly 130 food pantries and nearly a hundred schools and daycares. One of their goals is to help people in need find ways to alleviate costs elsewhere so they can get the groceries they need.

You can donate by clicking here or by texting “GIVE25” to 71777.