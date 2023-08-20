Former friends shed light on dog groomers past

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- After the arrest of a Petersburgh dog groomer, more people claiming to know her are coming forward.

“There is nothing she won’t lie about,” said Kathy Williams, one of the groomer’s former friends.

After Christy Aufdermorte was arrested Wednesday, people across the country are sharing their stories, saying they are victims.

“All over the United States and in different countries,” says Williams.

“People have been complaining about her and her deposit for puppies that never existed. And when they went to the police station to claim that they were robbed, then ran her name through the system, and she was no where to be found,” says a man from North Carolina, who wishes to remain anonymous.

Police say Aufdermorte often went by the alias “Carrie Russel.” Former friends say she also pretended to be the daughter of a famous dog show judge.

“I am not surprised that it has come to this,” says Kathy Hawkins, one of Aufdermorte’s former friends.

After Aufdermorte’s boyfriend died in 2019, we are told his kids kicked her out of the boyfriend’s house. Hawkins says she even made a Go Fund Me to raise money for Aufdermorte.

“She lived in a car for a couple of weeks,” Hawkins says.

Hawkins says the house later went on the market.

“She went back and said she was going to squat in it and just stay there until the law gets her out. She got a roommate and one night, they drank until Carrie passed out,” Hawkins says.

Hawkins says the roommate was worried and called 911. Aufdermorte was taken to the hospital.

“They saw the condition of the house and the dogs and they confiscated them. They called animal control,” Hawkins says.

Hawkins says the house had floors covered with dog feces and urine. When she came to get the dogs, she says she was forced to sign a paper, prohibiting the dogs from ever going back to Aufdermorte.

“One of the Pekingese that we picked up was supposed to be a best in show winner and I believe that it was. But I know that he had a broken leg a year ago that was repaired when she got drunk and fell on him. And she was grooming him once and poked his eye and his eye had to be removed,” Hawkins says.

When Hawkins said she could not give the dogs back, she says Aufdermorte spiraled out of control.

“I am a nurse and she threatened to call the nursing board and file complaints against me. She threatened to have her new boyfriend come and just take the dogs,” says Hawkins.

“There is a lot to this story,” Williams says.