Afternoon update as Eyewitness News volunteers at 3 organizations for Founders Day

All morning long teams have been out working hard to give back on Founders Day. We’re volunteering at three organizations today:

Borrowed Hearts

This organization works to help kids in the foster system and the families who take them in. We had a team working here on landscaping and beautification. They also did some painting and cleaned up the building.

Gretchen Ross at Borrowed Hearts

Painting children’s playhouses at Borrowed Hearts

Painting children’s playhouses at Borrowed Hearts

Painting children’s playhouses at Borrowed Hearts

Landscaping work at Borrowed Hearts

Katie Forcade at Borrowed Hearts

Little Miracles

We also had a crew at Little Miracles in Gibson County. They trimmed some of the plants and moved some rocks around to spruce things up. They help provide the necessary tools needed for children’s academic, spiritual and emotional needs.

“We also love volunteer time from people to come in and talk about jobs in the community, anything they specialize in or have a passion for, just to come in and talk to the kiddos, play football or teach them a cheer,” says Kara Hoke with Little Miracles, “All of the things are so exciting to them and we love people to come and volunteer and visit with us.”

Stacey May with kids at Little Miracles

Landscaping work at Little Miracles

Landscaping work at Little Miracles

Landscaping work at Little Miracles

Landscaping work at Little Miracles

Landscaping work at Little Miracles

Salvation Army of Evansville

Our team at the Salvation Army of Evansville was serving up grilled hamburgers and hotdogs! The organization serves both Vanderburgh and Warrick counties with a daily lunch program.