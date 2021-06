On Thursday our parent company, Nexstar, celebrates its 25th anniversary. We are celebrating by giving back to the Tri-State.

Our coworkers will fan out and volunteer at three local non profits in what we call our Founders Day of Caring.

One organization we are volunteering at is Borrowed Hearts Foundation of Evansville. They are an organization that supports foster parents and helps them have all sorts of necessities as well as offering clothing and hygiene projects.