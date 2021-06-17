Helping with food efforts at Salvation Army of Evansville

On Thursday our parent company, Nexstar, celebrates its 25th anniversary. We are celebrating by giving back to the Tri-State.

Our coworkers will fan out and volunteer at three local non profits in what we call our Founders Day of Caring.

One organization we’re volunteering at is the Salvation Army of Evansville. The group serves both Vanderburgh and Warrick counties with a daily lunch program. There’s also a food pantry at the facility on Fulton Avenue that’s open three days a week. On Thursday, a team of Eyewitness News employees is helping with the food efforts at Salvation Army.