Three organizations, one day of caring

EVANSVILLE, INDIANA (WEHT)– Every year, Nexstar Broadcasting celebrates its anniversary by finding ways to give back to the community. On Thursday, Eyewitness News crews will head out to three different organizations to volunteer their time.

In Evansville, Eyewitness News will be working with the Salvation Army. This organization does a lot to give back to the community. Major Mark Turner, coordinator with the Salvation Army, said they serve those in need daily with food.

“A lot of different people trying to make it through life and get a nice hot lunch and we provide that every day and we serve from 250- 450 meals every day,” Turner said.

Eyewitness News will be out on Thursday helping with the lunches.

Up in Evansville off of highway 41 is Borrowed Hearts. Eyewitness News will also be working with this organization Thursday. Founder Sarah Hough said the non-profit exists to help kids in the foster care system and the families who take them in.

“And we do that by providing clothing and hygiene items and beds and school supplies. Pretty much anything the kiddos might need we have in our store,” Hough said.

Eyewitness News will also be heading into Fort Branch in Gibson County, to volunteer with Little Miracles. Executive Director Kara Hoke said the non-profit works to provide childcare to children of all ages- spiritually, academically, and emotionally.

“Doing our best to make sure we meet the needs by providing affordable and highest quality childcare and early education as possible,” Hoke said.

Eyewitness News teams will be at Borrowed Hearts and at Little Miracles working on some minor landscaping and painting projects.