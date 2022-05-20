OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – The 26th Friday After 5 series kicks off tonight in Owensboro with food trucks, vendors and of course music.

Opening night is Owensboro City Night, featuring the Kroger Street Fair starting at Frederica down Veterans Boulevard. Tonight’s performances include Disc Daddy’s at the Atmos Amphitheater at 4:30 p.m., followed by the Beatles Rock Show on the Jagoe Homes Riverfront Live stage at 6 p.m.. At 7 p.m., local music group Platinum 78 will perform at the Romain Subaru Overlook stage and Lillie Mae & Rische Family Circus will take the Lure Seafood & Grille patio stage.

A full schedule can be found here. Friday After 5 runs through September 2.