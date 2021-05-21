Friday after 5 schedule for this summer

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) Plenty of exciting things are happening in Owensboro this summer, but Friday after 5 is the event that keeps on giving – 16 days!

If you’re wondering where exactly Friday after 5 is located, and how to get the various venues, here’s a map:

May 21

5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Gas Light Boys

The Atmos Courtyard 7 p.m. – 9 p.m.

The Underdogs

Romain Subaru Overlook 5 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.

Owensboro City Night 8:30 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Aaron Goodvin

The Jagoe Homes Patio Stage 6 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Hayley Payne

Holiday Inn FA5 Riverfront Live 8:30 p.m. – 10 p.m.

The Baha Men

The Ruoff Party Stage 6:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Van Winkle & The Spirits

The Jagoe Homes Patio Stage 10 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.

DJ Shay

The Ruoff Party Stage

May 28

5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Justin Miller & Friends

The Atmos Courtyard 7 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Bar 11

Roman Subaru Overlook 6 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Beyond Blu Blues Band

Holiday Inn FA5 Riverfront Live 8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.

Linda Smith Band

The Ruoff Party Stage 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

WBKR’s Friday Night Fight

The Jagoe Homes Patio Stage 8:30 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Allie Colleen

The Jagoe Homes Patio STage

June 4

5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Taylor Burden

The Atmos Courtyard 7 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Annabel Whitledge

The Jagoe Homes Patio Stage 6 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Jacob Resch

Holiday Inn FA5 Riverfront Live 7 p.m. – 10 p.m.

8 Track

Romain Subaru Overlook 6:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Bob Cat Buckets

The Jagoe Homes Patio Stage 8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.

The Hiding

The Ruoff Party Stage

June 11

5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Ladies of Broadway

The Atmos Courtyard 7 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Chad & Jenny Lu’s Rhythm Section

Roman Subaru Overlook 6 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Drew Aud

Holiday Inn FA5 Riverfront Live 8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.

Blackford Creek

The Ruoff Party Stage 6:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.

The David Lutz Band

The Jagoe Homes Patio Stage 8:30 p.m. -10 p.m.

Jay Allen

The Jagoe Homes Patio Stage

June 18

5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

JBP3 Acoustic Trio

The Atmos Courtyard 7 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Flat Stanley, Jr.

Romain Subaru Overlook 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Gospel on the River – Living by faith,

firm foundation, conquerors Quartet

Cannon Hall 8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.

Vinyl Groove

The Ruoff Party Stage 6 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Sunday Afternoon Edition

Holiday Inn FA5 Riverfront Live 8:30 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Jenny Tolman

The Jagoe Homes Patio Stage 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

WBKR’s Friday Night Fight

The Jagoe Homes Patio Stage

June 25

5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Kentucky Shine

The Atmos Courtyard 7 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Halls of Rough

Romain Subaru Overlook 6 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Rack Em Leon

Holiday Inn FA5 Riverfront Live 8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.

Juice Box Heroes

The Ruoff Party Stage 6:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Lauren Davidson

The Jagoe Homes Patio Stage 8:30 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Royal South

The Jagoe Homes Patio Stage

July 2

5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Worship on the Water

Cannon Hall 6:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Larry Maglinger’s Rod Stewart Tribute

The Jagoe Homes Patio Stage 5 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Kentucky Vietnam Wall of Honor Special Event

Convention Center Front Lawn 7 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Descent

Romain Subaru Overlook 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Dustin Taylor on the Rocks

The Atmos Courtyard 8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.

Tyrone Dunn and Kinfoke

The Ruoff Party Stage 6 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Rockturnal Emissions

Holiday Inn FA5 Riverfront Live 8:30 p.m. – 10 p.m.

The Velvet Bombers

The Jagoe Homes Patio Stage

July 9

5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Josh Orion

The Atmos Courtyard 7 p.m. – 9 p.m.

All That

Romain Subaru Overlook 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

WBKR’s Friday Night Fight

The Jagoe Homes Patio Stage 8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.

The SunBurners

The Ruoff Party Stage 6 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Casey & Romy

Holiday Inn FA5 Riverfront Live 8:30 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Mitch Rossell

The Jagoe Homes Patio Stage

July 16

5 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.

Christmas in July Street Fair 6:30 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Radiotronic

The Jagoe Homes Patio Stage 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Haleigh Martin

The Atmos Courtyard 7 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Fire & Ice

Romain Subaru Overlook 6 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Dueling Guitars

Holiday Inn FA5 Riverfront Live 8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.

Glastone

The Ruoff Party Stage

July 23

5 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Gospel on the River – United Quartet,

Childress Family, Deena Ashley

Cannon Hall 6:30 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Jimmy Church

The Jagoe Homes Patio Stage 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Dakota Hayden

The Atmos Courtyard 7 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Last Call

Romain Subaru Overlook 6 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Sunday Afternoon Edition

Holiday Inn FA5 Riverfront Live 8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.

Andy Brasher Band

The Ruoff Party Stage

July 30

5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Latasha Shemwell

The Atmos Courtyard 7 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Dustin Back Band

Romain Subaru Overlook 6 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Gracie Yates

Holiday Inn FA5 Riverfront Live 8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.

Payton Taylor

The Ruoff Party Stage 6:30 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Caribou

The Jagoe Homes Patio Stage

August 6

5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Brooklyn Jeuene & The Keys

The Atmos Courtyard 7 p.m. – 9 p.m.

She

Romain Subaru Overlook 6 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

2 Miles Back

Holiday Inn FA5 Riverfront Live 8 p.m. 11:30 p.m.

DJ Shay

The Ruoff Party Stage 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

WBKR Friday Night Fights – FINAL

The Jagoe Homes Patio Stage 8:30 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Miles Daniel

The Jagoe Homes Patio Stage

August 13

Owensboro Air Show 6:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Rhyan Sinclaire & the South 65

The Jagoe Homes Patio Stage 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Worship on the Water

Cannon Hall 7 p.m. – 9 p.m.

No Governor

Romain Subaru Overlook 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Madeline Wilkerson

The Atmos Courtyard 8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.

The Remedies

The Ruoff Party Stage 6 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

V-Bombs

Holiday Inn FA5 Riverfront Live 8:30 p.m. – 10 p.m.

CJ Solard

The Jagoe HOmes Patio Stage

August 20

5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Paul Montgomery

The Atmos Courtyard 6:30 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.

Music & A Movie

Bluegrass Museum Backyard 6 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Crooked Eye Tommy

Holiday Inn FA5 Riverfront Live 7 p.m. – 9 p.m.

181 South

Romain Subaru Overlook 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Glenn’s Gospel on the River-

Paul Moseley & Friends

Cannon Hall 8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.

The Crashers

The Ruoff Party Stage 6:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.

The Thing with Feathers

The Jagoe Homes Patio Stage 8:30 p.m. – 10 p.m.

The Swon Brothers

The Jagoe Homes Patio Stage

August 27

5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Owensboro’s Youngest

The Atmos Courtyard 6:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Aquaducks

The Jagoe Homes Patio Stage 5 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Bike Night Street Fair 7 p.m. – 9 p.m.

One Night Stand

Romain Subaru Overlook 5 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

U.S. Air Hot Air Balloon

McConnell Plaza 8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.

Soulunique

The Ruoff Party Stage 6 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Van Winkle & The Spirits

Holiday Inn FA5 Riverfront Live 8:30 p.m. – 10 p.m.

7 Bridges Eagles Tribute

The Jagoe Homes Patio Stage

September 3