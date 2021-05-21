Friday after 5 schedule for this summer

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) Plenty of exciting things are happening in Owensboro this summer, but Friday after 5 is the event that keeps on giving – 16 days!
If you’re wondering where exactly Friday after 5 is located, and how to get the various venues, here’s a map:
May 21
|5 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Gas Light Boys
The Atmos Courtyard
|7 p.m. – 9 p.m.
The Underdogs
Romain Subaru Overlook
|5 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.
Owensboro City Night
|8:30 p.m. – 10 p.m.
Aaron Goodvin
The Jagoe Homes Patio Stage
|6 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.
Hayley Payne
Holiday Inn FA5 Riverfront Live
|8:30 p.m. – 10 p.m.
The Baha Men
The Ruoff Party Stage
|6:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Van Winkle & The Spirits
The Jagoe Homes Patio Stage
|10 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.
DJ Shay
The Ruoff Party Stage
May 28
|5 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Justin Miller & Friends
The Atmos Courtyard
|7 p.m. – 9 p.m.
Bar 11
Roman Subaru Overlook
|6 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.
Beyond Blu Blues Band
Holiday Inn FA5 Riverfront Live
|8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.
Linda Smith Band
The Ruoff Party Stage
|6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
WBKR’s Friday Night Fight
The Jagoe Homes Patio Stage
|8:30 p.m. – 10 p.m.
Allie Colleen
The Jagoe Homes Patio STage
June 4
|5 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Taylor Burden
The Atmos Courtyard
|7 p.m. – 10 p.m.
Annabel Whitledge
The Jagoe Homes Patio Stage
|6 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.
Jacob Resch
Holiday Inn FA5 Riverfront Live
|7 p.m. – 10 p.m.
8 Track
Romain Subaru Overlook
|6:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Bob Cat Buckets
The Jagoe Homes Patio Stage
|8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.
The Hiding
The Ruoff Party Stage
June 11
|5 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Ladies of Broadway
The Atmos Courtyard
|7 p.m. – 9 p.m.
Chad & Jenny Lu’s Rhythm Section
Roman Subaru Overlook
|6 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.
Drew Aud
Holiday Inn FA5 Riverfront Live
|8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.
Blackford Creek
The Ruoff Party Stage
|6:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.
The David Lutz Band
The Jagoe Homes Patio Stage
|8:30 p.m. -10 p.m.
Jay Allen
The Jagoe Homes Patio Stage
June 18
|5 p.m. – 7 p.m.
JBP3 Acoustic Trio
The Atmos Courtyard
|7 p.m. – 9 p.m.
Flat Stanley, Jr.
Romain Subaru Overlook
|6 p.m. – 9 p.m.
Gospel on the River – Living by faith,
firm foundation, conquerors Quartet
Cannon Hall
|8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.
Vinyl Groove
The Ruoff Party Stage
|6 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.
Sunday Afternoon Edition
Holiday Inn FA5 Riverfront Live
|8:30 p.m. – 10 p.m.
Jenny Tolman
The Jagoe Homes Patio Stage
|6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
WBKR’s Friday Night Fight
The Jagoe Homes Patio Stage
June 25
|5 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Kentucky Shine
The Atmos Courtyard
|7 p.m. – 9 p.m.
Halls of Rough
Romain Subaru Overlook
|6 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.
Rack Em Leon
Holiday Inn FA5 Riverfront Live
|8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.
Juice Box Heroes
The Ruoff Party Stage
|6:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Lauren Davidson
The Jagoe Homes Patio Stage
|8:30 p.m. – 10 p.m.
Royal South
The Jagoe Homes Patio Stage
July 2
|5 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Worship on the Water
Cannon Hall
|6:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Larry Maglinger’s Rod Stewart Tribute
The Jagoe Homes Patio Stage
|5 p.m. – 6 p.m.
Kentucky Vietnam Wall of Honor Special Event
Convention Center Front Lawn
|7 p.m. – 9 p.m.
Descent
Romain Subaru Overlook
|5 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Dustin Taylor on the Rocks
The Atmos Courtyard
|8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.
Tyrone Dunn and Kinfoke
The Ruoff Party Stage
|6 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.
Rockturnal Emissions
Holiday Inn FA5 Riverfront Live
|8:30 p.m. – 10 p.m.
The Velvet Bombers
The Jagoe Homes Patio Stage
July 9
|5 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Josh Orion
The Atmos Courtyard
|7 p.m. – 9 p.m.
All That
Romain Subaru Overlook
|6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
WBKR’s Friday Night Fight
The Jagoe Homes Patio Stage
|8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.
The SunBurners
The Ruoff Party Stage
|6 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.
Casey & Romy
Holiday Inn FA5 Riverfront Live
|8:30 p.m. – 10 p.m.
Mitch Rossell
The Jagoe Homes Patio Stage
July 16
|5 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.
Christmas in July Street Fair
|6:30 p.m. – 10 p.m.
Radiotronic
The Jagoe Homes Patio Stage
|5 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Haleigh Martin
The Atmos Courtyard
|7 p.m. – 9 p.m.
Fire & Ice
Romain Subaru Overlook
|6 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.
Dueling Guitars
Holiday Inn FA5 Riverfront Live
|8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.
Glastone
The Ruoff Party Stage
July 23
|5 p.m. – 9 p.m.
Gospel on the River – United Quartet,
Childress Family, Deena Ashley
Cannon Hall
|6:30 p.m. – 10 p.m.
Jimmy Church
The Jagoe Homes Patio Stage
|5 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Dakota Hayden
The Atmos Courtyard
|7 p.m. – 9 p.m.
Last Call
Romain Subaru Overlook
|6 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.
Sunday Afternoon Edition
Holiday Inn FA5 Riverfront Live
|8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.
Andy Brasher Band
The Ruoff Party Stage
July 30
|5 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Latasha Shemwell
The Atmos Courtyard
|7 p.m. – 9 p.m.
Dustin Back Band
Romain Subaru Overlook
|6 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.
Gracie Yates
Holiday Inn FA5 Riverfront Live
|8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.
Payton Taylor
The Ruoff Party Stage
|6:30 p.m. – 10 p.m.
Caribou
The Jagoe Homes Patio Stage
August 6
|5 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Brooklyn Jeuene & The Keys
The Atmos Courtyard
|7 p.m. – 9 p.m.
She
Romain Subaru Overlook
|6 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.
2 Miles Back
Holiday Inn FA5 Riverfront Live
|8 p.m. 11:30 p.m.
DJ Shay
The Ruoff Party Stage
|6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
WBKR Friday Night Fights – FINAL
The Jagoe Homes Patio Stage
|8:30 p.m. – 10 p.m.
Miles Daniel
The Jagoe Homes Patio Stage
August 13
|Owensboro Air Show
|6:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Rhyan Sinclaire & the South 65
The Jagoe Homes Patio Stage
|5 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Worship on the Water
Cannon Hall
|7 p.m. – 9 p.m.
No Governor
Romain Subaru Overlook
|5 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Madeline Wilkerson
The Atmos Courtyard
|8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.
The Remedies
The Ruoff Party Stage
|6 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.
V-Bombs
Holiday Inn FA5 Riverfront Live
|8:30 p.m. – 10 p.m.
CJ Solard
The Jagoe HOmes Patio Stage
August 20
|5 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Paul Montgomery
The Atmos Courtyard
|6:30 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.
Music & A Movie
Bluegrass Museum Backyard
|6 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.
Crooked Eye Tommy
Holiday Inn FA5 Riverfront Live
|7 p.m. – 9 p.m.
181 South
Romain Subaru Overlook
|6 p.m. – 9 p.m.
Glenn’s Gospel on the River-
Paul Moseley & Friends
Cannon Hall
|8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.
The Crashers
The Ruoff Party Stage
|6:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.
The Thing with Feathers
The Jagoe Homes Patio Stage
|8:30 p.m. – 10 p.m.
The Swon Brothers
The Jagoe Homes Patio Stage
August 27
|5 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Owensboro’s Youngest
The Atmos Courtyard
|6:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Aquaducks
The Jagoe Homes Patio Stage
|5 p.m. – 10 p.m.
Bike Night Street Fair
|7 p.m. – 9 p.m.
One Night Stand
Romain Subaru Overlook
|5 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.
U.S. Air Hot Air Balloon
McConnell Plaza
|8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.
Soulunique
The Ruoff Party Stage
|6 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.
Van Winkle & The Spirits
Holiday Inn FA5 Riverfront Live
|8:30 p.m. – 10 p.m.
7 Bridges Eagles Tribute
The Jagoe Homes Patio Stage
September 3
|5 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Brett Vance
The Atmost Courtyard
|6:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Mardi Gras Celebration Parade
Riverwalk to Holiday Inn
|6 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.
Big Al & the Heavyweights
Holiday Inn FA5 Riverfront Live
|7 p.m. – 9 p.m.
Tailgate Band
Romain Subaru Overlook
|6:30 p.m. – 10 p.m.
Usual Suspects
The Jagoe Homes Patio Stage
|8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.
WBKR’s Friday Fight Night – WINNER
The Ruoff Party Stage