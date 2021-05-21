Friday Night Fights bringing band competitions to the stage

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) WBKR is teaming up with the Western Kentucky Regional Blood Center to bring a musical talent contest that’s going to be part of Friday After 5’s 25th Anniversary Season: The Mile of Music! Angel Welsh with the WBKR Morning Drive joins Joe Bird and Jake Boswell to talk about this music competition.

Participants must be 13 years or older. You must also audition at one of three preliminary qualifying events. Those events will be held 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. the RiverPark Center’s Jagoe Homes Patio Stage at BB&T Plaza on the following dates:

Friday, May 28th (6pm)

Friday, June 18th (6pm)

Friday, July 9th (6pm)

FINALE- Friday, August 6th (6pm)

To learn more or to enter to be in Friday Night Fights, click here.