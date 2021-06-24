Juice Box Heroes playing this week at Friday After 5

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) Week #6 is bringing a party to the riverfront with fan favorite, ‘Juice Box Heroes’, pre-union celebrations, the Kroger Street Fair with food trucks, vendors and more! Starting at 5 p.m. on the ATMOS Courtyard stage, enjoy some fiddling with ‘Kentucky Shine’ and at 6:30, on the Jagoe Homes Patio stage the amazing voice of Lauren Davidson, a rising country star will open for ‘Royal South’. From 6-9:30, the Holiday Inn Riverfront Live stage is proud to present ‘Rack em Leon’ everything from Blues to Beatles for their musical line up and on the Romain Subaru Overlook stage, ‘Halls of Rough’ will keep you entertained from 7-9pm. The big sing along and dance, dance, dance all night long party starts at 8:00 at the Ruoff Party stage at the Kentucky Legend Pier with a huge favorite of Owensboro, ‘Juice Box Heroes’.