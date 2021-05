HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) Oskar is a 5-year-old kid who wants to make a difference in the world. After seeing an ASPCA commercial, and not liking how the animals were being treated, Oskar decided he wanted to do something to help them. He made the decision to create art to sell to raise money for a local animal shelter. He names his project “Patberg Project”.

Oskar has already raised $2,000 for the Posey County Humane Society. He will be introducing the Baha Men at Friday after 5 tonight.