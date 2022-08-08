Skip to content
Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW)
Evansville
86°
Evansville
86°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Local
Your Local Election HQ
Road to Recovery
Alabama manhunt
Crime
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
In Depth with Brad Byrd
Coronavirus Watch
Indiana
Kentucky
Illinois
Links from Eyewitness News
Press Releases
Automotive News
Top Stories
Small child hit and killed by vehicle on Hwy 66 in …
Top Stories
Spectators flock to the streets for Strassenfest
Video
Man’s best friend takes a splash in Owensboro
Video
Tropical Smoothie Café temporarily closes in Evansville
Video
Free butterfly day flying closer
Sports
Local Sports
NFL Draft
Home Team Friday
100 Years of Football
HTF MVP
HTF Play of the Night
HTF Off the Gridiron
HTF Countdown
Friday Night Matchups
Indy Blitz
The Big Game
Bear Blitz
China 2022
Indy 500
Top Stories
Brewers tumble out of 1st in division after trading …
Top Stories
Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron returning for 19th …
Viewer’s guide for this year’s World Cup in Qatar
Oklahoma’s Gundy resigns after using offensive language
Ex-Manchester United star Ryan Giggs set to go on …
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Storm Tracker
Weather Wall
Weather Radio
Tower Cams
Tracking the Tropics
3 Degree Guarantee
Submit your school closing
Register your business, school for our weather closing alerts
About
Meet the Team
Advertise with Us
TV Schedule
Tristate On The Go Mobile Apps
Contact Us
Work For Us
Email Signup
Sign Up for Text Alerts
Regional News Partners
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
About BestReviews
Community
Every Day Heroes
Jim Hunter Movie Reviews
Help Us Stock the Shelters
Community Calendar
Hoosier Lottery
Pledge of Allegiance
Lifestyles
Tasty Tuesday
Tasty Tuesday Deals
Joe’s Kitchen
BestReviews Daily Deals
BestReviews
Horoscopes
Medical Minute
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Mental Health Seminar (8/05/22)
Video
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Back to School Bash NUMC …
Video
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Head’s Construction (8/05/22)
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Ellis Park (8/05/22)
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s …
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Love Your Teeth (8/04/22)
Video
Contests
Fight The Bite Sweepstakes Presented by Action Pest Control
Hoosier Lottery Jumbo Fun Sweepstakes
3 Degree Guarantee
Donut Bank Breakfast Club
Tasty Tuesday Deals
Tristate Half off Deals
Previous Contest Winners
Tristate Pros
Jobs
Tristate Job Fair
Tristate Job Listings
Search
Please enter a search term.
Friday Night Matchups
Trending Stories
Small child hit and killed by vehicle on Hwy 66 in …
President Biden amends Kentucky Disaster Declaration
The Duells have made their last deal
Franklin Street drug investigation leads to another …
President Biden, First Lady join Beshears to visit …