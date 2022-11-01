Hadi Shrine Circus Sweepstakes

Skip to content
Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW)
Evansville
50°
Evansville
50°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Local
Your Local Election HQ
Road to Recovery
Crime
Illinois Governor Debates
Politics from The Hill
In Depth with Brad Byrd
Coronavirus Watch
Indiana
Kentucky
Illinois
Veterans Voices
Links from Eyewitness News
Press Releases
Automotive News
Top Stories
Several Tri-State schools on two hour delay
Top Stories
Dense fog causing delays in the Tri-State
Hopkins County job fair being held in Madisonville …
Families pack downtown for trick-or-treating
Video
Uniontown saves hunter in distress
Sports
Local Sports
Home Team Friday
HTF MVP
HTF Play of the Night
HTF Off the Gridiron
HTF Countdown
Friday Night Matchups
Indy Blitz
Bear Blitz
Top Stories
Qatar gives fans paid trips to sing at World Cup …
Top Stories
McLaren plucks away Ganassi sponsor and Kanaan for …
Rising stars to watch at World Cup: Pedri, Bellingham, …
Holiday delivers as Bucks nip Pistons 110-108, stay …
Chubb runs for 2 TDs, Browns blast Burrow, Bengals …
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Storm Tracker
Weather Wall
Weather Radio
Tower Cams
Tracking the Tropics
3 Degree Guarantee
Submit your school closing
Register your business, school for our weather closing alerts
About
Meet the Team
Advertise with Us
TV Schedule
Tristate On The Go Mobile Apps
Contact Us
Work For Us
Email Signup
Sign Up for Text Alerts
Regional News Partners
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
About BestReviews
Community
Hispanic Heritage Month
Tristate Fall Activities
Jim Hunter Movie Reviews
Through Your Lens 2022
Help Us Stock the Shelters
Community Calendar
Hoosier Lottery
A Healthy You
Pledge of Allegiance
Lifestyles
Tasty Tuesday
Tasty Tuesday Deals
Joe’s Kitchen
BestReviews Daily Deals
BestReviews
Horoscopes
Medical Minute
Top Stories
Buy or Fix Your Shoes at Rugged Foot
Video
Top Stories
Get a Personal Beauty Experience at the Salon on …
Video
Top Stories
Fry’d and Chop’d has Both Food and Fun
Video
Footloose the Musical at Preston Fine Arts Center
Video
Day of the Dead Celebration in Evansville
Video
Ella & Ivy is Your One Stop Shop for Christmas
Video
Contests
Fight The Bite Sweepstakes Presented by Action Pest Control
Straub Photography Veterans Homecoming 2022
Big Sandy Home Furnishings Pro Football Challenge
Cody Johnson Ticket Giveaway
3 Degree Guarantee
Donut Bank Breakfast Club
Tasty Tuesday Deals
Tristate Half off Deals
Previous Contest Winners
Tristate Pros
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Tristate Job Fair
Tristate Job Listings
Search
Please enter a search term.
Hadi Shrine Circus Sweepstakes
Trending Stories
Family of homicide victim looking for answers
Uniontown saves hunter in distress
Police arrest driver in fatal Freeport hit-and-run
Sheriff: Ohio County man dies in early morning crash
Here’s what’s going on at the Natcher Bridge