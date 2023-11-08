Hadi Shrine Circus – Ticket Sweepstakes

Skip to content
Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW)
Evansville
80°
Sign Up
Evansville
80°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Local
Who’s in the News?
Your Local Election HQ
Crime
Politics from The Hill
In Depth with Brad Byrd
Indiana
Kentucky
Illinois
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Links from Eyewitness News
Press Releases
Automotive News
Top Stories
New event in Evansville to help kick off holiday …
Video
Top Stories
KYTC: Inspection of the Twin Bridges is now over
UPDATE: All Clear given at Memorial after investigation …
Police investigating reports of person with a gun …
WATCH: Interview with Evansville Mayor-Elect Stephanie …
Video
Sports
Local Sports
Home Team Friday
HTF MVP
HTF Play of the Night
HTF Off the Gridiron
Beat the Experts Week 12
HTF Countdown
Friday Night Matchups
Indy Blitz
Top Stories
No. 11 Louisville looks to avoid upset, move closer …
Top Stories
Michigan star Corum says he had no business with …
The officiating in the title game between LSU and …
If you think the World Series sped by, it did. 9-inning …
Sharks end record-tying 11-game skid to start season …
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Storm Tracker
Weather Wall
Lucas Oil Center Wash or Wait Forecast
Weather Radio
Tower Cams
3 Degree Guarantee
Submit your school closing
Register your business, school for our weather closing alerts
About
Meet the Team
Advertise with Us
TV Schedule
Tristate On The Go Mobile Apps
Contact Us
Work For Us
Email Signup
Sign Up for Text Alerts
Regional News Partners
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
About BestReviews
Community
Tristate Fall Activities
Juvenile Arthritis Awareness Month
Feed The Farmer
Senior Shout-Outs
Pledge of Allegiance
Jim Hunter Movie Reviews
Help Us Stock the Shelters
Community Calendar
Hoosier Lottery
A Healthy You
Lifestyles
Tasty Tuesday
Tasty Tuesday Deals
Bassemier’s Pitmaster Barbeque
Joe’s Kitchen
BestReviews Daily Deals
BestReviews
Horoscopes
Medical Minute
Top Stories
Camp Mariposa by Overdose Lifeline
Video
Top Stories
Tips for Preventing Diabetes
Video
Top Stories
Caribbean Carnival Gala
Video
Advice on Planning for Medicaid
Video
Happy Results after Neuropathy Treatment
Video
Combining hip-hop and ballet for a new experience
Video
Contests
Remarkable Women 2024
Donut Bank Breakfast Club
Straub Photography Veteran’s Homecoming Photo Contest
3 Degree Guarantee
Hadi Shrine Circus – Ticket Sweepstakes
Tristate Half off Deals
Previous Contest Winners
Tristate Pros
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Tristate Job Fair
Tristate Job Listings
Search
Please enter a search term.
Hadi Shrine Circus – Ticket Sweepstakes
Trending Stories
Evansville Regional Airport announces new airline
Following General Election results in Indiana
Following General Election results in Posey County
Following General Election results in Daviess County
Police investigating reports of person with a gun …