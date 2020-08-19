COVID-19 causes restrictions for fall sports

INDIANA (WEHT)- High school turf will see some action starting this week. The first football games of the season are scheduled for Friday. But spectators have some new rules to follow. Flying footballs and stadium lights are on their way back this year in southern Indiana, but COVID-19 precautions are in place for southern Indiana schools.

“We’re doing everything we can just to give these kids the opportunity to compete,” Brandon Taylor says.

Rules may vary slightly from school to school, but all are similar.

“We’ve worked together as an athletic director community here in southwestern Indiana and fortunate to work with some real professionals,” Jason Engelbrecht explains.

Like all other districts, the EVSC Is limiting the number of spectators to 500. 250 for visitors and 250 for the home team.

Warrick schools, like Castle, have a different capacity depending on stadium size.

Castle will allow 750 spectators. 500 for the home side and 250 for visitors.

At Princeton Community High School there will be fewer people watching, “it’s about 450 total fans when you include standing room only,” Englebrecht says.

Ticket sales is another one. Many districts aren’t selling tickets at the gate.

“Our kids and their families have the first opportunity in our cheerleaders and our coaches. People who are actually participating in the game their families can get in first,” Taylor explains.

Andy owen with EVSC athletics says the professionals helped make the decisions, “the health department has the final say on what goes and we respect their decision.”

All three corporations are requiring masks and social distancing.

“We’re going to need the partnership with our patrons to make sure that we’re going by the standards that are set forth,” Englebrecht says. “But I will say that I feel good about how things have translated thus far. “

Taylor says it’s important to remember who it’s about in the long run, “this is not about them this is about the kids on the field. That’s why were here. We’re here to watch our kids on the field and in order to allow them to continue to compete we’re going to ask them to follow the guidelines. “

Once a week, athletic directors in Indiana get together on Zoom to bounce ideas off of each other on the best way to keep their students and visitors safe. This week’s first Home Team Friday is just around the corner so stick with Eyewitness News.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 19, 2020)