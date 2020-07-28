Here’s a breakdown of Kentucky long-term care facility coronavirus cases

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Long-term care facilities in Kentucky report their coronavirus cases to the Kentucky Department for Public Health.

Across the state, more than 2,400 residents and 1,300 staff members have tested positive.

Here’s a breakdown of the cases linked to long-term care facilities in the Tri-State as of July 28, according to the Kentucky Department for Public Health:

Hopkins County: 100

Ohio County: 56

Henderson County: 46

Daviess County: 7

Muhlenberg County: 6

Hancock County: 1

McLean County: 1

Union County: 1

(This story was originally published on July 28, 2020)