Owensboro community organizations celebrate Black History Month

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT)- Black History Month is often a time to remember and honor the impact of Black history in the story of America so the Owensboro Black Expo, along with other local community organizations, came out to celebrate Black History Month with a parade around the city Saturday.

The organizers of Saturday’s parade say it’s important to recognize Black history both on the national level and the local level, like photographer Moneta Sleet Jr., an Owensboro native who took a picture of Coretta Scott King at the funeral for her husband, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

This Black History Month follows a year marked by tension after the police-involved deaths of Breonna Taylor in Louisville and George Floyd in Minneapolis. Owensboro Black Expo President Dominique Maddox says it’s important to remember the struggle for equality is not over, adding that “those trials… push us even further, even harder.”

Still, Maddox says she wants people regardless of their background, skin color, and economic status to treat others as they want to be treated.

(This story was originally published on February 6, 2021)