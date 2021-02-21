PHOTOS: Negro League Baseball in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn., (WKRN) — Jackie Robinson, Hank Aaron, and Jim Gilliam are just a few of the big names in baseball history that once stepped up to the plate in Nashville.

They were players for Negro League Baseball teams. One of America’s most historic baseball stadiums was Sulphur Dell. It was home to Nashville’s Negro League. That stadium was demolished in the 1960s, but First Horizon Park pays homage to its legacy.

Take a look at these Tennessee State Library and Archives photos and others with connections to Negro League Baseball in Tennessee.

Zinc company Negro League baseball team, Jefferson City, Tennessee, 1930s. Looking Back at Tennessee Collection

Tennessee State Technical and Agricultural School for Colored Boys baseball team, Pikeville, Tennessee, 1950s GP 47, Frank Goad Clement Papers

Jackie Robinson, ca. 1947-1956 Library Photograph Collection

Sulphur Dell Stadium under construction, Nashville, Tennessee, February 16, 1927 Marr and Holman Records

Panoramic view of the Sulphur Dell grandstand, Nashville, Tennessee, 1927 Marr and Holman Records

The 1937 flood of Nashville, Tennessee. Sulphur Dell Baseball Park is seen in the middle. Dept. of Conservation Photograph Collection

Sulphur Dell Stadium parking lot, Nashville, Tennessee, ca. 1940s Library Photograph Collection

Aerial photograph (looking northeast) of Capitol Hill with Sulphur Dell Stadium in the background, Nashville, Tennessee, ca. 1942 Library Photograph Collection

Sulphur Dell baseball park, showing main entrance and outside of grandstands

Nashville Elite Giants. Photo Courtesy: Kimbro Family

