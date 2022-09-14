EBANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Wednesday at the Old National Events Plaza, Ivy Tech Community College held their 2022 Indiana Latino Institute Education Summit and Career Fair.

The event was free and geared toward Latino high school students. It offered workshops on financial aid, the college application process and choosing the right college.

Officials tell us the event brought in over 500 Latino students from Southwest Indiana.

Hispanic Heritage Month starts Thursday and Eyewitness News will be bringing you special reports and coverage through October 15th.

