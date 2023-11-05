President Biden trailed former President Trump by 3 points in a hypothetical head-to-head match-up ahead of the 2024 presidential election, which is one year away.

In a new CBS News poll published Sunday, 51 percent of respondents said they would cast their ballot for Trump, while 48 percent said they would vote Biden.

When asked how they feel about a potential Biden-Trump 2024 rematch, people who backed Biden said they are nervous and frustrated by the prospect.

The poll reiterates sentiments seen in other surveys this year in which a majority of voters said they would prefer that neither Biden nor Trump win.

When it comes to personal finances, 45 percent said they’d feel better off under a Trump presidency while only 18 percent felt the same if Biden wins. Forty-eight percent said they would be worse off if Biden won.

Those polled also suggested that war was more likely under Biden than Trump, with 49 percent saying the U.S. would increase its chances of partaking in a war compared with 39 percent under Trump.

The CBS News poll was conducted from Oct. 30 to Nov. 3 with a total of 2,636 people participating in the survey. The poll’s margin of error was 2.6 percentage points.