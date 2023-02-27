China is accusing the U.S. of “outright bullying” over sanctions slapped down on Chinese companies for their involvement with Russia, with a foreign ministry spokesperson arguing the actions are for “no reason.”

“While the U.S. has intensified its efforts to send weapons to one of the parties to the conflict, resulting in an endless war, it has frequently spread false information about China’s supply of weapons to Russia, taking the opportunity to sanction Chinese companies for no reason. This is outright bullying and double standards,” Mao Ning told reporters, as reported by the Associated Press.

The State Department is handing down sanctions on Chinese or China-based companies that the Biden administration says are aiding Moscow.

The move comes amid U.S. concern that China is considering moving to provide lethal aid to Russia in its war on Ukraine. The U.S. in turn has been aiding Kyiv in its defense since the start of the conflict.

Mao said the sanctions “have no basis in international law or authorization from the Security Council, and are typical illegal unilateral sanctions and long-arm jurisdiction.”

“We call on the US to reflect on its behavior, bear in mind what is good for the world, and do something that will actually help deescalate the situation and get peace talks going. The US also needs to stop spreading disinformation and withdraw the sanctions on Chinese companies,” Mao said, according to a Foreign Ministry transcript, adding that China will take “resolute countermeasures in response to the US sanctions.”

Russia’s war on Ukraine crossed its one-year anniversary earlier this month, just after President Biden made a surprise trip to Kyiv to announce further aid and galvanize international backing against Russian aggression.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.