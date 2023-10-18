A New York court employee was arrested Wednesday after approaching the bench to attempt to talk to former President Trump, who is attending his fraud trial in person this week in Manhattan.

Lucian Chalfen, a spokesperson for the court, said the individual disrupted the trial by standing up and walking toward the front of the courtroom, yelling out to Trump and indicating that she wanted to “assist him.” The person was stopped by court officers before nearing Trump or his counsel, and “none of the parties were ever in any danger,” Chalfen said.

The individual, who was later determined to be a court employee, has been charged with contempt of court in the second degree, which is disrupting a court proceeding, Chalfen added.

They person has been placed on “immediate administrative leave” pending an investigation and are prohibited from entering any facility of the New York State Unified Court System “until further notice,” Chalfen said.

No further information about the employee is available at this time, Chalfen said.