GOP impeachment investigators on Tuesday subpoenaed a deputy to the special counsel investigating Hunter Biden, expanding their inquiry into claims from two IRS whistleblowers that she took actions that “deviated from standard investigative procedures.”

The House Judiciary Committee subpoena to Lesley Wolf asks for her testimony on Dec. 7 and comes shortly after the panel spoke with David Weiss, the U.S. attorney for Delaware who has been leading the investigation.

Wolf was a central figure in testimony from IRS investigator Gary Shapley and his colleague Joseph Ziegler. The two questioned numerous decisions made by the career prosecutor in a case they described as being slow-walked by Weiss and his team.

“Information available to the Committee suggests that you—either directly or by instructing others—are responsible for many of the decisions to deviate from standard investigative protocol during the Department’s investigation of Hunter Biden,” the committee wrote in the cover letter of its subpoena, which The Hill reviewed.

Like the unprecedented testimony from Wiess himself amid an ongoing investigation, the subpoena indicates resistance from the Justice Department to having congressional investigators speak with a “line attorney” over a political appointee.

The Justice Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

DEVELOPING.