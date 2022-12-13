Lawmakers have struck a much-anticipated deal on a framework for an omnibus package to fund the government for fiscal year 2023.

Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.) on Tuesday said negotiators had “reached a bipartisan, bicameral framework that should allow us to finish an omnibus appropriations bill that can pass the House and Senate and be signed into law by the President.”

Shelby said he reached the deal with Senate Appropriations Vice Chair Richard Shelby (R-Ala.) and House Appropriations Committee Chair Rosa DeLauro (D-Conn.).

“We have a framework that provides a path forward to enact an omnibus next week,” DeLauro said, adding that the House and Senate Appropriations committees will “work around the clock” to negotiate the final spending bills for 2023.

“The pain of inflation is real, and it is being felt across the federal government and by American families right now. We cannot delay our work any further, and a two-month continuing resolution does not provide any relief,” Leahy said.

Government funding runs out at midnight Friday and lawmakers must pass a short-term funding measure, known as a continuing resolution (CR), this week in order to prevent a shutdown. Democrats aim to pass a week-long CR to give lawmakers additional time to complete the omnibus before Christmas.

But there is disagreement among Republicans over how long the CR should be, with some aiming to push the deadline into the new year when Republicans will take control of the House.

This is a developing story.