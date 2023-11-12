Rep. Brian Higgins (D-N.Y.) announced Sunday he plans to resign from Congress in February 2024, after serving 19 years in the House of Representatives.

Higgins, who represents New York’s heavily Democratic 26th Congressional District, cited growing dysfunction in Congress, in announcing his departure.

“I’ve always been a little impatient, and that trait has helped us deliver remarkable progress for this community,” Higgins said in a statement. “But the pace in Washington, D.C. can be slow and frustrating, especially this year.”

“Therefore, after thoughtful consideration, I have made the difficult decision to leave Congress and explore other ways I can build up and serve Buffalo and Western New York,” he continued.

Higgins began his 10th term in office in January 2023. He serves on the House Ways and Means Committee and the House Budget Committee. Higgins is co-chair of the Northern Border Caucus and the Canada-U.S. Inter-Parliamentary Group. He is the co-chair of the Bipartisan Cancer Caucus.

He joins a number of other House members who have announced their departure in recent weeks.

“It was nineteen years ago this month that I was first elected to serve in Congress and doing this work has truly been the honor of a lifetime,” he said in the statement.

“I’ve never lingered on Capitol Hill, I go there on a mission to change my community and return home on the first flight each week because being in Western New York, talking to people here, provides an urgent reminder of what I was sent to Washington to do,” he added.