(The Hill) – President Biden on Tuesday declared that Ukraine will never be a victory for Russia in a speech from Warsaw in which he marked one year since the start of the war.

“Autocrats only understand one word: no, no. no. No you will not take my country, no you will not take my freedom, no you will not take my future,” Biden said in his remarks. “Ukraine will never be a victory for Russia, never.”

Biden’s speech came a day after he made a surprise visit to Ukraine in which he made a historic stop into the war-torn capital city of Kyiv.

“One year ago, the world was bracing for the fall of Kyiv. Well, I just came from a visit to Kyiv and I can report, Kyiv stands strong. Kyiv stands proud, it stands tall, and most important, it stands free,” Biden said.

One year later since the start of the Kremlin’s invasion, Biden said, “Ukraine is still independent and free.”

“The defense of freedom is not the work of a day or a year, it’s always difficult,” he said. “But Ukraine is steel for the fight ahead and the United States, our allies and partners continue to have Ukraine’s back as it defends itself.”

Biden’s speech at the Royal Castle complex in Warsaw was also where Biden delivered his remarks in March 2022 that marked one month into the invasion.