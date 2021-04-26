H&K Outdoor Power is a family-owned business located in Henderson, KY.

Come visit our large and up-to-date facility consisting of a showroom and repair shop partnered with our own storage facilities. Be sure to browse our new equipment and check out our great financing options and factory direct promotions.

Starting our business in 2017 as an expansion after 15+ years as Hodge Sales and Service in Sullivan, KY, we sell and service Scag, Cub Cadet, Echo, Stihl, Husqvarna, Spartan, Intimidator UTV, Landmaster UTV and are a certified service center for many more brands.

SERVICES OFFERED

ROUTINE SERVICE

Need a little help getting that mower, ATV, or UTV serviced and ready for any season? We offer a full service shop that can include any routine service such as blade sharpening, fluid check and change, filter inspection and change, and much more!

EQUIPMENT SETUP

We’ve got years of experience with the service of equipment setup. After you’ve purchased your new or pre-owned equipment from us, we will make sure it is set up and all questions are answered before you leave the store.

MAJOR REPAIRS

Don’t have the time or “know-how” to get that outdoor power equipment up and running again? That’s ok, we’ve got you covered. Our years of small engine and outdoor powersport experience will help us in diagnosing and repairing your equipment. We will take care of it like it is our own…maybe even better!

We can service and repair anything with a small engine attached to it including mowers, saws, trimmers, blowers, ATVs, UTVs, and more! We repair most any brand of equipment, so give us a call or a visit to find out how we can get you back up and running!