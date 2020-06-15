Holiday World Ticket Give Away

Holiday World Ticket Giveaway

1. Eligibility:

No purchase necessary to enter. Callers will call in(3rd Caller) to win a pair of Holiday World tickets. This Contest is open to U.S. residents, 18 years of age or older, except employees of Nexstar Broadcasting (WTVW & WEHT), or Holiday World, (collectively, the “Sponsors”), other television and radio stations in the Evansville market, and their affiliates, subsidiaries, advertising or promotion agencies (if any), members of their respective families or persons living in the same household. Viewers are eligible to win a WTVW & WEHT contest only once every ninety (90) days. Only one winner per household is permitted in any contest. Viewers are eligible to win a prize valued at $600.00 or more only once every six months.

2. Entry:

(a) The Contest will begin at 7am June 29th, 2020 and end at 12n

July 20th, 2020.

(b) To participate in the Contest viewers will call each Monday during Lifestyles on WEHT 11a-12n

(c) On June 29th , July 6th ,July 13th and July 20th The 3rd Caller will be the winner.

(d) No purchase necessary.

(e) Void where prohibited or restricted by law.

3. Prize:

· The winner of the Call in to Win Holiday World Tickets will win a pair of tickets to Holiday World

· Tickets will be mailed to the winners.

Entry materials that have been tampered with or altered are void. If the Sponsors/judges determine, in their sole discretion, that there is any suspected or actual electronic tampering with the Contest or if technical difficulties compromise the contest the contest can be voided.

All decisions of the Sponsors/judges are final.

For complete contest rules visit www.tristatehomepage.com, or mail a self-addressed stamped envelope to:

Holiday World 3rd Call CONTEST RULES

c/o WEHT/WTVW

800 Marywood Drive

Henderson, KY 42420