WATCH reveals its 2020 nominees for the “10 Worst Toys” this holiday season

(WEHT) Although intended for fun and entertainment, many toys contain hidden hazards unnecessarily putting children at risk of injury or death.

There is an average estimated 240,000 toy-related injuries to children each year. Classic toy dangers, such as small parts, strings, and projectiles, continue to reappear in new generations of toys putting children at risk.

That’s why World Against Toys Causing Harm (WATCH) is offering practical tips for identifying hazards, so parents and caregivers know what traps to avoid when inspecting toys already in their homes and when buying toys in the upcoming 2020 holiday shopping season.

Regularly examine the toys in your child’s toy box for hidden hazards. Toys with small parts that could detach during play or long pieces that could occlude a child’s airway are examples of less obvious hazards. Choking is one of the most significant contributors to toy-related injuries and deaths.

Be aware of toys that encourage aggressive play or violence, as these can present a serious risk of head or other impact injuries.

Shop online with safety in mind. Online there is the disadvantage of not being able to physically examine the toy at the time of purchase, and some online product descriptions may omit warnings or provide incomplete information. It is also possible for unsafe or recalled toys to resurface on second-hand websites. Thoroughly inspect any toys purchased online before giving them to a child.

Consumers can help children enjoy a safer holiday season knowing what traps to avoid when selecting toys. These particular toys nominated for the “10 Worst Toys” list are illustrative of some potential hazards in toys being sold to consumers:

(This story was originally published on November 28, 2020)

