Skip to content
Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW)
Evansville
80°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus Watch
Coronavirus Watch Indiana
Coronavirus Watch Kentucky
Coronavirus Watch Illinois
COVID-19 by the numbers in the Tri-State
Together Tri-State
In Depth with Brad Byrd
Washington Newsroom
Your Local Election HQ
Newsfeed Now
Back to School
Destination Indiana
Destination Illinois
Top Stories
COVID-19 drive-up testing site coming to Evansville
Top Stories
COVID-19 causes restrictions for fall sports
Video
BREAKING: Grand jury indicts Megan Boswell on felony murder, other charges in Evelyn Boswell’s death
Video
DCPS to bring Wi-Fi-equipped buses to sites
KY applying for federal unemployment assistance
Sports
Local Sports
Home Team Friday
NFL Draft
Tennessee Titans
Big Tournament
Japan 2020
Indy 500
Bear Blitz
Indy Blitz
Korn Ferry Tour 2020
Top Stories
Just a backup? Maybe not for Colts’ QB Jacoby Brissett
Video
Top Stories
EVSC football venues to be limited to 500 tickets, Mater Dei and Reitz Memorial to follow
Video
Countdown to Indy: Race day preview with driver Ed Carpenter
Video
Indianapolis 500 impacts local economy
Video
No spectators at Nissan Stadium through September
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Destination Weather
Storm Tracker
Weather Wall
Weather Radio
Tower Cams
Ron’s FuNkY FrUiT
About Us
Meet the Team
Advertise with Us
TV Schedule
Contact Us
Sharing media with Eyewitness News WEHT/WTVW
Stay Connected
Work For Us
Honors and Recognitions
Sign Up for Text Alerts
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Community
Community Calendar
Hoosier Lottery
Hooked on Science
Pledge of Allegiance
ABC 25 Changing Frequencies
Lifestyles
Tasty Tuesday
A Healthy You
Medical Minute
The Mel Robbins Show
Horoscopes
Garden Guy Charlie Stocker
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Local Actors (08/19/20)
Video
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Monte’s Music (08/19/20)
Video
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Amanda Owen (08/19/20)
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles -Big Brothers Big Sisters (08/19/20)
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Bold Girls (08/19/20)
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Daily Dish (08/19/20)
Video
Contests
Tristate Deals
Tristate Professionals
Jobs
Find A Job
Post A Job
Search
Search
Search
Home Team Friday
EVSC football venues to be limited to 500 tickets, Mater Dei and Reitz Memorial to follow
Video
Home Team Friday “Game of the Week” schedule announced
Video
Home Team Friday Preview: Jasper
Video
Home Team Friday Preview: South Spencer
Video
Home Team Friday Preview: Memorial Tigers
Video
Home Team Friday Preview: Mater Dei
Video
Home Team Friday preview: Reitz Panthers
Video
Home Team Friday Preview: Bosse Bulldogs
Video
Home Team Friday Preview: North Huskies
Video
Illinois postpones high school football until the spring
Video
More Home Team Friday
Tweets from https://twitter.com/WEHTWTVWlocal/lists/home-team-friday
Trending Stories
BREAKING: Grand jury indicts Megan Boswell on felony murder, other charges in Evelyn Boswell’s death
Video
Weather
Webster County School Board votes down Gov. Beshear’s recommendation, will start year with in-person learning
Video
Interactive Radar
Second stimulus checks: Why another $1,200 payment could be off the table
Video