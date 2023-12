LEXINGTON, Ky (WEHT) – The Owensboro Catholic Aces traveled to Lexington looking to make history in the state championship game against Mayfield.

Unfortunately, it wasn’t meant to be as the Aces would fail to keep pace after Mayfield capitalized on several Aces’ errors. Even though the Aces attempted to come back in the second half, it was not enough. The final score was 53 to 48.

Highlights from the game will be available later tonight.