OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — This season has been ‘money’ for the Owensboro Catholic Aces. They hold the best record in the state, the only undefeated record in their class and are eyeing down a state championship.

“There’s no there’s no doubt about it,” senior Tutt Carrico said. “We’re going to win the state championship.”

The Aces are not shy on confidence—that’s for sure. At 13-0, Owensboro Catholic is in a prime position to win the state title as the Class 2A frontrunner.

“We’re just getting started,” Carrico said. “This whole program is just getting started. After we win a state championship this year. There’s not only that. The ceiling is the limit. There actually isn’t a ceiling on what this team can do.”

There is certainly no limit to the abilities of starting quarterback Brady Atwell. The junior has thrown for 3751 yards this season and is responsible for 72 of the team’s 90 touchdowns. Regardless of what the stat sheet says, winning is no walk in the park.

“We’re not complacent about anything,” Atwell said. “We’re working each week and trying to change different things to win every game. We don’t take any team lightly and we’re just gonna come out there and do our thing and play as hard as we can and just see what happens.”

“Oh, the wins aren’t effortless,” head coach Jason Morris said. “Winning is not easy. And so right now we’re beating some good teams and making them look worse than what they are. And I can promise you that they’re not [happening] without effort.”

Each of the past two seasons, Owensboro Catholic has been downed in the postseason by Lexington Christian, thwarting any chance of winning a state title. But with the Eagles losing to Mayfield last weekend, the door is open for the Aces to make a big splash.

“It definitely feels good to not have to play them,” Atwell said. “However, I mean, I wish I would have got my licks back. I mean, you know, that game came down to the wire and it really left a sour taste in my mouth from last year.”

“They’re a rock in my shoe,” Carrico said. “I’m ready to win. If we played them, it wouldn’t have changed the preparation any different. We’re ready.”

The Aces will face Somerset (11-3) this Friday at 7:00 p.m. CT. But with a trip to Kroger Field on the line, Owensboro Catholic is glad to be on their home turf.

“It’s a 12th man for sure,” Atwell said. “I mean, you get Steele Stadium rocking and it’s hard to come in here and win.”

“Oh man, packing this thing is where it’s at,” Morris. “You know, we play so much better when we got our home field and our crowd here behind us. And we look forward to a big crowd Friday night.”